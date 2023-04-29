Rangers v Celtic: Ibrox side have to turn the tide in semi-final and keep season alive
Published
BBC Scotland's chief sportswriter Tom English previews Sunday's Rangers v Celtic Scottish Cup semi-final.Full Article
Published
BBC Scotland's chief sportswriter Tom English previews Sunday's Rangers v Celtic Scottish Cup semi-final.Full Article
The centre-back was a standout at Hampden as he helped his side keep a clean sheet in the Scottish Cup semi-final.
Ange Postecoglou's side dropped their first points of the season at home against the Steelmen.