Barbara Young's death was confirmed by her daughter Liza Pulman who announced that her mum died peacefully on Thursday surrounded by her family.Full Article
Coronation Street and Last of The Summer Wine star Barbara Young dies aged 92
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Coronation Street actor Barbara Young dies in Cambridge aged 92
BBC Local News: Cambridgeshire -- Young, who also starred in Last of the Summer Wine, was warm-hearted and brilliant, her family..
BBC Local News