Derry 1-21 Monaghan 2-10: Gallagher tries to be picky but admits 'we were good'
Published
Rory Gallagher tries to be picky after his Derry team outclass Monaghan in the Ulster SFC semi-final but his satisfaction is palpable.Full Article
Published
Rory Gallagher tries to be picky after his Derry team outclass Monaghan in the Ulster SFC semi-final but his satisfaction is palpable.Full Article
Rory Gallagher tries to be picky after his Derry team outclass Monaghan in the Ulster SFC semi-final but his satisfaction is..