Last UK flight leaves Sudan as evacuation mission ends amid faltering ceasefire
It comes as a Government minister said the evacuation mission has been ‘extremely successful’ but cannot last ‘forever’Full Article
The first flight carrying British nationals evacuated from Sudan has landed at Stansted Airport, having left Larnaca in Cyprus,..
The government says 1,888 people were rescued in the "extremely successful" evacuation operation.