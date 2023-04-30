Rangers vs Celtic Scottish Cup semi final - In pictures
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Cameron Carter Vickers Celtic season is OVER after Rangers as Ange Postecoglou puts injured star 'out to pasture'
Daily Record
The centre-back was a standout at Hampden as he helped his side keep a clean sheet in the Scottish Cup semi-final.
Advertisement
More coverage
Who will win Rangers vs Celtic? Our writers make their predictions for Scottish Cup semi final blockbuster
Daily Record
They say only a fool would predict an Old Firm game but we've put our team of Record Sport experts on the spot.