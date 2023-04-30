Liz Truss contests ‘£12,000 bill over use of Chevening country retreat’
The former Prime Minister has been asked to pay about £12,000 for costs incurred while she spent time at the Chevening estate last summer.Full Article
Liz Truss is disputing a bill she has been asked to pay relating to a country house which she had use of as foreign secretary.
BBC Local News: Norfolk -- The former prime minister says most of the bill relates to using Chevening for government business.