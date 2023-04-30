The Duke Of Edinburgh's Award - Zoe Neal, The Weald school

The Duke Of Edinburgh's Award attracts many eager youths annually, with its promise of a challenging, but rewarding experience, and this year, I was one of those enticed. Last weekend I took part in my bronze practice expedition weekend; despite having completed numerous expeditions and hikes up mountains, the DofE was a completely new type of challenge that I was excited to attack. Enriching, exhausting and muddy are some of the words I would choose to describe my trip, but it was a roller coaster of emotions throughout - an entertaining couple of days spent with an entertaining group of people!