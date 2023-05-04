Man charged with murder of missing woman
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Suma Begum has not been seen since she was reported missing from a property in Tower Hamlets.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Suma Begum has not been seen since she was reported missing from a property in Tower Hamlets.Full Article
After a nearly eight-hour, chaotic manhunt, authorities captured the man accused of opening fire in a Midtown Atlanta medical..
An 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder