Kings Coronation flypast route: Where to see the Red Arrows
Published
The Red Arrows are expected to make a flypast to celebrate King Charles III Coronation on Saturday, May 6.Full Article
Published
The Red Arrows are expected to make a flypast to celebrate King Charles III Coronation on Saturday, May 6.Full Article
Only helicopters and the Red Arrows will take part, the Ministry of Defence said.
Aircraft involved in the coronation flypast will jet over large parts of eastern and southern England, giving millions of people..
The Red Arrows are recognised all over the world for their incredible displays