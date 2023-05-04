Geraint Thomas in talks over new Ineos contract ahead of Giro d'Italia start
Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas hopes to secure his future with Ineos Grenadiers after the Giro d'Italia, which starts on Saturday.Full Article
