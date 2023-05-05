Local elections 2023: Liberal Democrats hold Bath & North East Somerset Council
Published
BBC Local News: Somerset -- The party becomes the first ever to win two terms in office in Bath & North East Somerset Council.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Somerset -- The party becomes the first ever to win two terms in office in Bath & North East Somerset Council.Full Article
Of the ten councils, Labour run both cities of Exeter and Plymouth. The Liberal Democrats run North Devon, Mid Devon, Teignbridge..