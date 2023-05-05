North East Derbyshire local council elections 2023 results in full
Derby Telegraph0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Cambridge City Council local election 2023 results in full
Cambridge News
All of the votes in this year's elections at Cambridge City Council have now been counted and all the winning candidates have been..
Guildford council local election results 2023 in full
Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser
Advertisement
More coverage
Oadby and Wigston Borough Council local election results 2023 in full as they happen
Leicester Mercury
Local Elections 2023: Find the full election results in Leicestershire as they happen