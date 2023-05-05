Around 20 balloons are scheduled take part and it's likely they will be seen across the local area.Full Article
Hot air balloon festival to fill Somerset skies this weekend
Somerset Guardian0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Hot air balloon festival takes to the skies in Indonesia
The sky of Wonosobo in Indonesia’s Java island fills with colourful hot air balloons. Dozens of homemade balloons fly during the..
AFP English
Brand new hot air balloon festival comes to Somerset this weekend
The three-day event will be the perfect way to get into the summer spirit
Blackmore Vale