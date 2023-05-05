Lucy Letby is accused of killing seven babies while working at Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016.Full Article
Lucy Letby denies killing premature baby boy while working as a nurse, jurors hear
Gloucestershire Echo0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Lucy Letby says baby boy's death was unexpected shock
BBC Local News: Hereford and Worcester -- The nurse is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others at a..
BBC Local News
Lucy Letby: Baby murders accused nurse 'wanted to work with children'
BBC Local News: Hereford and Worcester -- Neonatal nurse Lucy Letby tells jurors she is "devastated" about the "sickening" charges..
BBC Local News