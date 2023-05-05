King Charles will be crowned on Saturday 6 May 2023, but celebrations will take place all weekend - including processions, a concert and nationwide lunches. Confused about what's happening where and who's curtseying to whom? Read on for Sky News' ultimate guide to the coronation weekend.Full Article
The ultimate guide to the King's coronation: Timings, procession route, and how to watch
