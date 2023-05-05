Devon Local Elections: Liberal Democrats make gains as Devon rejects Conservatives
Exeter Express and Echo0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tories suffer huge losses in England’s local elections
ODN
Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives have suffered losses across England as results from the local elections continue to come in. More..
Advertisement
More coverage
Lib Dems are ‘on the march’ for local elections says leader
Speaking at a launch event in Hertfordshire, Liberal Democrats Leader Sir Ed Davey insists his party is “on the march” across..
ODN
Setbacks For Rishi Sunak As Key UK Elections Approach – OpEd
By Andrew Hammond*
Rishi Sunak faces his first major electoral challenge as UK prime minister on May 4, yet his..
Eurasia Review