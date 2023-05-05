Kate told a Royal fan that she 'hoped' Prince Louis would be on his best behaviour at the ceremony adding that you 'never quite know' with kids.Full Article
Kate Middleton responds to question about whether Prince Louis will behave at Coronation
The Cornishman0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kate Middleton asked adorable question by Prince Louis on Buckingham Palace balcony
Gloucester Citizen
The working royals gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the Coronation of King Charles - and Louis once again made..
Advertisement
More coverage
Prince William and Kate share sweet video of squealing kids getting ready for Coronation
Daily Record
Posting on social media earlier this evening, the couple shared a video of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
William and Kate share private footage from Coronation Day
Brisbane Times