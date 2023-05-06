Sir Bryn Terfel to play a big role in the corontion of King Charles but he's not the only Welsh star in the line-upFull Article
All the Welsh talent performing at the King's coronation ceremony and concert
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
A guide to the Christian — and Catholic — symbolism in King Charles III’s coronation
The Imperial State Crown, Sceptre, and wreath of symbolic flowers adorn the coffin of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the..
CNA
Why some residents of a picturesque Welsh town won't be celebrating coronation day
A pretty town in Wales that staged a lavish ceremony for then Prince Charles on Canada Day in 1969 is now preparing to all but..
CTV News