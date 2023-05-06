When William, Duke of Normandy, defeated King Harold at Hastings in 1066, he was determined that he should be seen as the legitimate king of England...Full Article
Order of service of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in full
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Who was on Balcony for King Charles Coronation and Royals that were snubbed
Daily Record
King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at the Westminster Abbey service, but his vision for a 'slimmed down' monarchy meant..
-
Diana's earrings and Princess Anne's feather: Coronation moments you might have missed
CTV News
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla make balcony appearance after coronation
USATODAY.com
-
King and Queen Greet Wellwishers After Coronation
USATODAY.com
-
Trump reacts to Biden's absence at King Charles coronation
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
King Charles' coronation in pictures as Harry returns to the UK and millions tune in for the spectacle
Wales Online
The world watched as King Charles III and Queen Camilla were officially crowned
-
King Charles' 'Emotional' Coronation Moment With William Caught on Camera
Upworthy
-
Prince Harry Has Left the Building…And King Charles’s Coronation
Upworthy
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla make balcony appearance
Brisbane Times
-
Prince Harry Absent From Royal Family Balcony Moment at Coronation
E! Online