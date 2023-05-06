Penny Mordaunt first woman to present sword to King
The Portsmouth North MP has been praised for her conduct during the coronation of King Charles III.Full Article
The Jewelled Sword of Offering was carried and presented to the monarch by a woman for the first time
U.K. politician Penny Mordaunt is grabbing headlines for her ceremonial role at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday,..