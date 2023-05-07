Nottingham musician Jerub will be performing in the show, along with the likes of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That.Full Article
Zoe Ball forced to pull out of Coronation concert after singer was also forced to cancel
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Zoe Ball pulls of out of Coronation Concert role at last minute
She said she is 'absolutely gutted'
Hull Daily Mail
BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball pulls out of Coronation Concert
BBC Radio 2 DJ Zoe Ball has pulled out of covering the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle last minute after falling ill and Scott..
The Argus