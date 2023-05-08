Ange Postecoglou: The boy from Greece who became Celtic's main man
Published
From escaping a military junta in Greece as a five-year-old to rejuvenating Celtic, Ange Postecoglou's journey has been a remarkable one, writes Tom English.Full Article
Published
From escaping a military junta in Greece as a five-year-old to rejuvenating Celtic, Ange Postecoglou's journey has been a remarkable one, writes Tom English.Full Article
From escaping a military junta in Greece as a five-year-old to rejuvenating Celtic, Ange Postecoglou's journey has been a..