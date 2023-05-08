What's happening on coronation bank holiday as celebrations continue
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
BBC Weather: Washout weekend could ruin Hertfordshire Coronation celebrations this bank holiday weekend
Hertfordshire Mercury
Monday, May 8 will be the second of three bank holidays in May
Bin collections disrupted across Somerset due to Coronation celebrations
Shepton Mallet Journal
Advertisement
More coverage
Latest Stoke-on-Trent weather forecast for coronation bank holiday weekend as 'temperatures to rise'
Celebrations are due to take place all over North Staffordshire
Staffordshire Newsletter
Solihull King's Coronation guide: Every party, big screen and road closure
Solihull will be buzzing over the Bank Holiday weekend with major events, smaller street parties, celebration food, games, street..
Tamworth Herald