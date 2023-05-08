Birmingham City v Sheffield United
Published
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Live coverage of Monday's Championship game between Birmingham City and Sheffield United.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Live coverage of Monday's Championship game between Birmingham City and Sheffield United.Full Article
Latest Birmingham City news includes the player ratings from the final day defeat to Sheffield United
Latest Birmingham City news from BirminghamLive includes injury updates before the final day clash with Sheffield United