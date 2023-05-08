Tranmere Rovers 0-1 Northampton Town: Sam Hoskins scores as Cobblers seal promotion to League One
Published
Northampton seal promotion to League One as Sam Hoskins' 22nd goal of the season earns them victory over Tranmere.Full Article
Published
Northampton seal promotion to League One as Sam Hoskins' 22nd goal of the season earns them victory over Tranmere.Full Article
Northampton seal promotion to League One as Sam Hoskins' 22nd goal of the season earns them victory over Tranmere.
Northampton seal promotion to League One as Sam Hoskins' 22nd goal of the season earns them victory over Tranmere.