Frankie Goes To Hollywood has reunited 36 years after they split up, performing in front of a 30,000 strong crowd in Liverpool in a concert to mark the start of the Eurovision Song Contest.Full Article
Eurovision kicks off in Liverpool as Frankie Goes To Hollywood reunite
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Watch Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s Original Lineup Reunite For The First Time In 36 Years
Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s original lineup reunited for the first time in 36 years at the opening ceremony for this year’s..
stereogum
Frankie Goes To Hollywood go back to the Pleasuredome at Liverpool reunion
The pop group bury the hatchet to play at a pre-Eurovision concert in their home city, Liverpool.
BBC News