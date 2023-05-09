Nicola Bulley's body was tragically found on February 19, around three weeks after she went missing in St Michael's on Wyre.Full Article
Lancashire Police cleared over Nicola Bulley investigation handling
Torquay Herald Express0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Lancashire Police will not face action over releasing Nicola Bulley's personal details
Nottingham Post
The Information Commissioner’s Office
Advertisement
More coverage
Nicola Bulley police cleared by watchdog for releasing her medical details
The force came under heavy criticism after the 45-year-old's body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on February 19, more..
Tamworth Herald