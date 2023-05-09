Keir Starmer refuses to rule out coalition with Lib Dems
But the Labour leader says he would never do a deal with the SNP if his party fails to get a majority.Full Article
Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives have suffered losses across England as results from the local elections continue to come in. More..
Sir Ed Davey has avoided saying whether the Lib Dems will get into bed with Kier Starmer's Labour Party. The Lib Dems were last in..