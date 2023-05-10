Donald Trump found liable for sexual abuse by jury in civil case
President Donald Trump has been found liable for sexual abuse against E Jean Carroll by a New York jury in a civil case in court.Full Article
Former President Donald Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina spoke to reporters after a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse..
The ex-president must pay Ms. Carroll $5 million. More than a dozen women have accused Mr. Trump of sexual misconduct, but this..