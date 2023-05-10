Ex-Tory Andrew Bridgen joins Laurence Fox's Reclaim party
Published
Andrew Bridgen was expelled by the Conservatives last month after likening the Covid vaccine to the Holocaust.Full Article
Published
Andrew Bridgen was expelled by the Conservatives last month after likening the Covid vaccine to the Holocaust.Full Article
Former Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen has launched legal action against Matt Hancock after joining actor Laurence Fox's Reclaim..
Andrew Bridgen is set to join the Reclaim Party after his expulsion from the Conservatives, Sky News understands.