Bridgerton's Lady Danbury star Adjoa Andoh sparked major backlash after saying the Buckingham Palace balcony was "terribly white" on ITV.Full Article
ITV flooded with 4,000 Ofcom complaints over 'terribly white' coronation remark
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh sparks record Ofcom complaints over 'terribly white' Coronation comments
ITV has been blasted with 4,165 Ofcom complaints following the Bridgerton star's comments on the day of the King's Coronation.
Daily Record