Carol McGiffin accuses Loose Women of forcing 'woke views down people's throats'
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Former ITV Loose Women star Carol McGiffin claims show forces 'woke' views down fans' throats
"Reading all the comments from the article at the weekend there are a lot of people who think the programme has gone very, very..
Nottingham Post
ITV Loose Women star Carol McGiffin slams show for forcing 'woke views down viewers' throats'
Carol - who has stepped back from the ITV show - spoke out on GB News.
Tamworth Herald