The Phats & Small star has opened up on his split from Vanessa and the death of his brother Roy admitting that he understands how people feel "there's no way out".Full Article
Vanessa Feltz ex Ben Ofoedu reveals he 'spiralled out of control' after split
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Vanessa Feltz ex Ben Ofoedu 'spiralled out of control' after split and 'saw no way out'
Vanessa, the ITV This Morning agony aunt and TalkTV presenter, split with Ben amid allegations of cheating at Christmas.
Tamworth Herald