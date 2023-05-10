A woman in her 80s is in a critical condition in hospital after a collision involving a police motorcycle that was on escort duties in west London.Full Article
Woman in 80s critically injured after being hit by police motorcycle
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Woman in 80s critically injured after collision with police motorcycle
A woman in her 80s is in a critical condition in hospital after a collision involving a police motorcycle that was on escort duties..
Sky News