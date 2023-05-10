Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price quits after bullying claims
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report finds misogyny, harassment and bullying in the party.Full Article
A spokesperson for the political party confirmed that Mr Price has called another meeting of the NEC, in which they would discuss..
'Not acting carries the very real risk that Plaid's moral authority is totally destroyed'
The leader says his party is a "product" of the society it is trying to change.