Coronation: I took painkillers before carrying sword, says Penny Mordaunt
Published
After her celebrated sword carrying at the Coronation, Penny Mordaunt describes preparing for the role.Full Article
Published
After her celebrated sword carrying at the Coronation, Penny Mordaunt describes preparing for the role.Full Article
Penny Mordaunt took a "couple of painkillers" before carrying the heavy Sword of State at the King's coronation.
Tory Cabinet member Penny Mordaunt emerged as one of the stars of the coronation as she carried an enormous sword and then..