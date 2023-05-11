Penny Mordaunt: Painkillers helped me carry Coronation sword
Published
The Lord President of the Council reveals how she prepared to carry the Sword of State for the King's Coronation.Full Article
Published
The Lord President of the Council reveals how she prepared to carry the Sword of State for the King's Coronation.Full Article
Penny Mordaunt took a "couple of painkillers" before carrying the heavy Sword of State at the King's coronation.
Tory Cabinet member Penny Mordaunt emerged as one of the stars of the coronation as she carried an enormous sword and then..