Thomas Cashman: Olivia killer's jail term will not be increased
Members of the public had called for Thomas Cashman's 42-year jail sentence to be increased.
Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killer Thomas Cashman has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 42 years. The 34-year-old..
Cashman will not have his 42-year jail term increased, the Solicitor General has said.