A former Metropolitan Police officer missed an opportunity to properly investigate two incidents of flashing by Wayne Couzens just hours before he kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard, a policy disciplinary hearing was told today.Full Article
Former police officer missed opportunity to investigate Sarah Everard killer, probe told
