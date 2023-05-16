Vodafone has announced a massive programme of job losses, that will impact its UK operations, in a bid to recover its financial performance.Full Article
Vodafone plans 11,000 job cuts as new boss rues performance
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Vodafone CEO to cut 11,000 jobs as their ‘performance has not been good enough’ | Oneindia News
After the volcano of workforce reduction that erupted last year, maybe one got the sense that it’s dormant now. But another..
Oneindia
Vodafone announces 11,000 job cuts as new boss lambasts performance
Vodafone has announced plans to cut 11,000 jobs and improve customer service as new boss Margherita Della Valle said the struggling..
Upworthy