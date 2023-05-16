Essex Police to investigate MP Julian Knight over sexual assault allegation
Brentwood Gazette0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Essex Police investigate MP accused of serious sexual assault
An allegation of serious sexual assault made against MP Julian Knight is being looked into by Essex Police, after the case was..
Sky News
Police open sexual assault investigation into MP Julian Knight
Metropolitan Police had previously shelved its investigation into the Solihull MP
Tamworth Herald