'Killing babies was not on my mind' Lucy Letby tells trial
Published
A murder accused nurse has told jurors that “killing babies” was not on her mind as she and friends looked forward to a holiday abroad.Full Article
Published
A murder accused nurse has told jurors that “killing babies” was not on her mind as she and friends looked forward to a holiday abroad.Full Article
Nurse Lucy Letby has been standing trial at Manchester Crown Court, accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10..