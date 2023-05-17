Phillip Schofield to host This Morning solo as Holly Willoughby confirms she's leaving ITV studio early
Published
The presenter took to social media before her appearance live on the ITV daytime show to confirm the newsFull Article
Published
The presenter took to social media before her appearance live on the ITV daytime show to confirm the newsFull Article
Holly said she would be leaving the studio earlier than usual for a very special event.
The ITV presenters admitted they were close to tears while presenting their first show since claims of a 'rift'