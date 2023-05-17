It comes as the couple has said they were involved in a 'near catastrophic' car chase this week.Full Article
Alleged 'stalker' arrested at Prince Harry and Meghan's mansion in California
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Stalker Terror: Man Arrested Lurking Outside Harry and Meghan's Montecito Mansion in the Middle of the Night
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's California home has a history of trespassers on their property.
OK! Magazine
'Stalker' arrested at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's California home
The 29-year-old man was arrested and later booked on misdemeanour stalking charges after he was spotted by the couple's security..
Daily Record