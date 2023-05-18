Royal Mail slumps to loss of more than £1billion
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
With strikes behind them get ready for Royal Mail’s next battles
“We have grounds for optimism,” said Keith Williams, chair of Royal Mail’s parent company, adopting a tone that hasn’t been..
Upworthy
Royal Mail blames strike action for slumping to year loss of more than £1bn
Royal Mail has blamed strike action for helping send it slumping to a full-year loss of more than £1 billion. The group’s owner,..
City A.M.