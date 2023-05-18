Cause of death for S Club 7's Paul Cattermole revealed
Paul Cattermole, the singer with pop band S Club 7 who died last month aged 46, died from natural causes, a coroner has announced.Full Article
Paul Cattermole was found dead in his ground floor flat in Wareham, Dorset, on April 6
The coroner's service has confirmed Paul died of natural causes and no inquest into the singer's death will take place.