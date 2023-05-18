NUJ members at BBC NI to go ahead with strike on election results day
The 24-hour strike begins at 00:15 BST on Friday and is likely to affect election results coverage.Full Article
The NUJ says the 24-hour strike is due to redundancies and changes to some radio programmes.
NUJ members at the BBC are to strike for 24 hours during the local election period over proposed cuts.