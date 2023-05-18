Michael Harrison has been jailed for life at Derby Crown Court with a minimum term of 21 years and six months for the murder of his 11-year-old son Mikey in Heanor, Derbyshire, in June last year.Full Article
Evil dad battered son, 11, to death and said he fell out of tree
