Levi Davis: Police divers search Barcelona port for missing ex-Bath Rugby star
Wells Journal0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Police launch hunt for missing ITV The X Factor star Levi Davis in Barcelona port
Divers are looking for him in Barcelona's port, according to reports.
Tamworth Herald
Missing rugby player Levi Davis's body searched for by police divers in Barcelona port
Police divers have begun searching Barcelona port after the family of missing former professional rugby star Levi Davis expressed..
Daily Star