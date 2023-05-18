The union said an offer from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) was unacceptable, adding that no new proposals had been made since the last strike on May 13.Full Article
Train companies announce fresh rail strikes in June - full list of dates
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Train strikes: RMT members to walk out again on 2 June
RMT members have said they will stage a fresh strike on 2 June in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and working conditions. The..
Upworthy